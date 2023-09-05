Messy and Pretty: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her morning glow in latest picture

Tejasswi Prakash may not be working currently but the beautiful actress manages to stay in the limelight some way or the other. The Naagin 6 actress enjoys capturing the small and big moments and sharing them with her fans on social media. Today, Tejasswi Prakash has posted a simple picture of herself flaunting her morning glow.

Tejasswi Prakash’s morning glow is unmissable

The popular actress took to her Instagram stories this morning posting a messy yet gorgeous picture of herself flaunting her morning glow. In the picture, the actress is seen in her white nightwear, showing off her long tresses and wishing good morning to her fans. The glow on Prakash’s face is unmissable and the way she manages to look so beautiful right after waking up shows how well she has maintained herself. The Bigg Boss season 15 winner’s die-hard fans and followers on social media should definitely take some fitness, skin and hair care lessons from her.

Take a look at the picture here

Recently, Prakash’s boyfriend actor Karan Kundrra had posted about the former’s fear of robots during their romantic date night. The couple was spotted at a restaurant where the servers were none other than robots and Tejasswi ended up getting scared seeing one of them approaching her. She did not like the robot server and called it scary while Kundrra, being the mischievous boyfriend, started teasing her that now he wants the robot permanently in his life and his life will be sorted.

In their earlier interviews, Kundrra has expressed how the Swaragini actress used to send him messages about how people in love become fat after he had put on weight. He even spoke up that the power couple are not at all health conscious especially if one observes their faces and social media posts. It is actually true that the Bigg Boss season 15 couple is a big-time foodie, and, during their recent short vacation to Dubai they posted pictures of their delicious and gala breakfast at the hotel. It is definitely marvellous the way Prakash and Kundra manage to look the fittest and stunning despite their love for food.

More about Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with her blockbuster show Swaragini. She participated in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and received praise for her performance. She went on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and later played the lead in the popular Naagin franchise. As of now, Tejasswi has not announced any of her new projects.

