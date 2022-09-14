Middle Class Love producer Anubhav Sinha and team grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show began with a bang featuring Kapil Sharma and his troupe- Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and others all set to entertain the audience with their banter. The show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. Many celebs grace the show to promote their upcoming films considering the popularity of the platform. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and his wife Ratna Sinha made a grand appearance on the show to promote their upcoming film Middle Class Love.

Kapil Sharma shared a new video on his YouTube channel as he interacts with 'Middle Class Love' team on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The video has a unique start as we see Kapil bidding goodbye to the audience and wrapping up the shoot for the day and leaving. Soon, we see Anubhav Sinha, Ratna Sinha and the cast of Middle Class Love including Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, and Kavya Thapar making an entry on the stage. Kapil then welcomes them and their impromptu interview begins. Kapil then starts with his fun interaction with the team. and like always the room is filled with loud claps. After a fun interaction, at the end of the video, Kavya Thapar announces that the film is releasing on National Cinema Day, and on that day the cost of the tickets all over India will be only Rs. 75. This video ends with Kapil and the cast members performing a small dance to the film's song 'Tuk Tuk'.

Click here to watch Kapil Sharma's video

About Middle Class Love:

'Middle Class Love', produced by Anubhav Sinha and directed by Ratnaa Sinha, features Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a young college boy frustrated being in a middle-class family and finding love the ideal way to get out of it. To note, Prit, Eisha and Kavya are making their Bollywood debut with this film. The film is slated to hit theaters on 16th September 2022.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

In the new season, the audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh are back with a bang to tickle your funny bones. Joining them are Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read: Nothing, just Kapil Sharma looking dashing in slow-motion video on Melbourne streets; WATCH