Miley Jab Hum Tum, just the name of this hit college drama is enough to take you down memory lane and evoke several emotions. The show beautifully depicted friendship, love, and much more which resonated with young audiences. Contrary to other shows of that decade, Miley Jab Hum Tum had a brief run but left a long-lasting impression on the minds of the viewers.

Starring Arjun Bijlani, Rati Pandey, Sanaya Irani, and Mohit Sehgal in lead roles, Miley Jab Hum Tum also featured Navina Bole, Nishant Singh Malkani, Kishwer Merchant, Shraddha Musale in key roles. The show went off air in 2010 but it still holds a nostalgic value for fans.

The story of Miley Jab Hum Tum revolves around two couples- Gunjan-Samrat and Nupur-Mayank. It was seen how these different personalities fall in love while being in college and then go on to spend their lives forever.

When the show was on air, it had a massive fan following and was among the top-rated shows. Now, Pinkvilla decided to bring an interesting quiz for ardent fans of the show to test their knowledge. Take this quiz and find out if you still remember Miley Jab Hum Tum.

Here's Miley Jab Hum Tum's Quiz:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rati Pandey opens up about friendship with Miley Jab Hum Tum cast; ‘Everybody has moved on’