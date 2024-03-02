Mishkat Varma reveals why his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer is doing wonders on screen; Find out

Mishkat Varma has been around in the acting industry for more than a decade now. Though he has worked in several shows over all these years, his current drama Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon proved as the much-needed validation for him as an actor. Besides getting appreciation for his portrayal of Adhiraj on the show, Mishkat is applauded for his crackling chemistry with co-actress, Sumbul Touqeer. In a recent interaction with ETimes TV, the actor spoke at length about the same.

Mishkat Varma on what is making his chemistry work with Sumbul Touqeer

Sharing how their offscreen camaraderie is helping in creating magic on screen, Mishkat Varma said that Sumbul Touqeer is great to work with as she has no hang-ups, and is very relaxed. He stated, “It’s been a breeze. Sumbul is a very good friend and it is important for me to have a bond with my co-star. She has a good sense of humor. She doesn’t get offended by my jokes and that’s my way of warming up with a person. The reason we have really good chemistry is that we are really good friends.”

Take a look at Mishkat Varma’s Instagram post:

Mishkat also sheds light on the growth of his character, Adhiraj in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon and the makers’ realistic take on the storyline. He said that the role of Adhiraj is different from other male leads on Indian TV as he isn’t speaking about owning really big companies and cracking Rs 500 crore deals while sitting at home. “We are trying to keep it as raw as we can. In the coming episodes, viewers will get to see what Adhiraj’s true calling is and what he might be doing in the future episodes,” added Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor.

Advertisement

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has managed to keep the audiences engaged with its unique approach to storytelling. The show, which features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma. in lead roles, follows the story of a woman IAS officer and her struggles. It airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally streams on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Faisal Shaikh discloses anticipated marriage plans on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabachiyaa’s podcast