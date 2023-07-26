Mishkat Varma roped in to play lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s IAS officer in Kavya

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, one of the most popular actresses in the Indian Television Industry is all set to return to television screens with her upcoming show. The actress who is riding high on success after her stint on Bigg Boss 16 has reportedly been roped in to play the lead in an upcoming show. The youngest contestant in the Bigg Boss house also emerged as one of the strongest. Her journey was cut short and she needed up in the seventh position.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's upcoming show

Although Sumbul maintains a strong social media presence and continues gracing TV screens on different shows, she has been away from daily soaps for a while. And this is why fans rejoiced when the news surfaced that she would be making a comeback. Recently, reports confirmed that the Imlie actress will be playing the role of an IAS officer in the TV show titled Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Now, the latest development is that the male lead will be played by Mishkat Varma. The actor is best known for shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Aur Pyaar Hogya. Talking to ETimes about her character in the show, Sumbul shared, "The show revolves around Kavya's journey, who is a simple girl aspiring to become an IAS officer."

Yesterday, Sony TV, where the show will be aired made an announcement about an upcoming show where a lady dressed in a saree is seen reading a file. While the face is hidden, fans bombarded the comment section with their guess that it is Sumbul.

Take a look at the post here:

Work front

Meanwhile, Sumbul recently released her music video on her YouTube channel, Sazishen featuring Sumedh Mudgalkar. The song launched at a star-studded event, received a positive response from Sumbul's fans. She was also in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, where she went to promote the music video.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni's encounter with a auto driver will melt your heart