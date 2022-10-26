Modern and classy home of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the TV industry, who made her way into people’s hearts with the show Chhoti Sarrdaarni. The show was a massive hit among the audience and her character was highly appreciated by her fans. Post the show, she is presently seen in the country’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her mark with her entry into the show as she became the first captain of the house. The actress is getting lots of love for displaying her real self in the house. Talking about her house, here is a look inside the gorgeous house of the beautiful actress.

Living area Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia lives in a massive apartment in Mumbai, with her parents and her pet dog. The living area of the house has a very expansive and contemporary look. There are blush pink couches with glass center tables. There is a gorgeous chandelier in the center with a silverwork designer table on the side and stylish a beautiful lamp on the side.

Balcony The living area overlooks a simple and sleek balcony. It is carpeted with green grass and offers a marvelous view of the city skyline.

Dining area There is a dark wood dining table and the wall is painted in a dull grey shade. There are some cabinets near the dining table and some tribal paintings hung on the wall.

Corridor The walls are painted white in the corridor area and there are some frames on the walls. There is a lovely small chandelier and some plants on the side.

Temple The house has a room dedicated to deities where everyone sits together and offers prayers.

Kitchen There is a spacious kitchen with light orange and white marble theme. There are wooden cabinets and a golden shade lamp in there.

Bedroom Nimrit Kaur had a designer bedroom with a wooden bed. There is also a wooden side table adjacent to the windows covered by drapes.