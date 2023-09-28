Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's wholesome VIDEO from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sets shows their camaraderie

Popular actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe have been the talk of the town ever since they joined hands for the first time for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. When the first promo was released, fans went gaga over the show's unique storyline revolving around music and the fresh pair of Mohit and Sayli. From the time, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered it has only garnered a positive response and love from the audience. The plot and the star cast's performance are loved by the audience. Off-screen too, the star cast share an amazing bond among themselves which is often seen on social media.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe's BTS VIDEO

A few hours ago, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik shared a new video from the show's set with his fans and followers on social media. In this clip, we see a glimpse of Mohit and Sayli Salunkhe's amazing camaraderie which is too cute. From making funny faces to being captured while shooting a dance sequence, we see a glimpse of how unbreakable Mohit and Sayli's off-screen bond is. In the caption section of this video, the actor wrote, "Farq sirf soch ka hai …waise hum ek hi hain #kuvan #baateinkuchankaheesi."

Watch Mohit Malik's video here-

Details about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si revolves around the lives of two individuals Kunal Malhotra (played by Mohit Malik) and Vandana Karmarkar (played by Sayli Salunkhe) in their 30s and 40s and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, and eventually the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si premiered on August 21, 2023. Along with Mohit and Sayli, the show also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain and more in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Mohit Malik's previous work, the actor has been a part of several hit daily soaps like Miilee, Phulwa, Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story and others. On the other hand, Sayli has also starred in several shows such as Spy Bahu, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and more.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi EXCLUSIVE: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si star Sayli Salunkhe reveals festival excitement