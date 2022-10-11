Mohit Malik dismisses rumours of wife Aditi expecting second child; Read post

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik took to social media to refute the rumours about his wife. He shared a story with the message, “There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi expecting our second child which is not true! So guys | would request you'll to refrain from believing such news please.”

Mohit Malik is a popular Television star and has given stellar performances in shows like Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The audience has showered love on him in both positive and negative characters. Mohit Malik is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar and they are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The duo also welcomed their first child last year, whom they named Ekbir. Now there are rumours about Aditi expecting their second child.

Mohit Malik had earlier shared a post for his family, where he wrote, “From the day I met you to the day I proposed, to us getting married, the beautiful memories we have created to now having Ekbir in our lives, everyday I realize all the more how lucky we are that we found each other. And I think the whole reason is Ekbir. It's as if Ekbir was always with us, invisibly in our lives binding our love and the one who brought us together to begin with. In essence we are because he is and he is because we are and that beauty of oneness has always been there, its just about when you see it ! Love you @additemalik @ekbirmalik.”

Mohit Malik and Aditi's love story

Not many know that Aditi and Mohit first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two developed a strong liking for each other. The couple exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and walked down the aisle on December 1, the same year. The duo welcomed their first baby boy Ekbir on 27 April 2021.

