Mohit Malik roped in to play a double role in a new show? Find out

Popular actor Mohit Malik is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and heart-swooning personality. Over the years, Mohit has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows and has impressed viewers with his performances. His charming persona and fit physique is also appreciated by his fans. Now as per the recent reports, Mohit is all set to star in a daily soap that will soon air.

Mohit Malik to star in a new show:

According to an Etimes TV report, Mohit Malik has been roped in to play the lead role in a new show. Reportedly the producers of the new show come from Marathi regional TV shows, and the new show is also an adaptation of a Marathi show. A source close to the show told the publication that Mohit will be seen in a double role, and they are still looking for a female protagonist. The makers are in search of a female lead who would be a perfect fit for the character, and her pairing with Mohit would look good. More details on this new show are still awaited.

Mohit Malik's personal life:

Mohit Malik is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar and they are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. Not many know that Aditi and Mohit first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two developed a strong liking for each other. The couple exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and walked down the aisle on December 1, the same year. The duo welcomed their first baby boy Ekbir on 27 April 2021.

Mohit Malik's career:

Mohit Malik has starred in numerous shows such as Doli Armaano Ki, Miilee, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, and more. He was also seen in a web show titled 'Cyber Vaar' opposite Sanaya Irani. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The actor's daredevil performance in stunts was loved by the viewers and also host Rohit Shetty.

