Mohit Malik-Sayli Salunkhe visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are all set to shine on the screens by featuring in Rajan Shahi's produced new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. This will be the first time the actors will be starring together on-screen and fans are extremely to see a fresh pair after a long time. The makers of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si have kept the audiences intrigued by sharing back-to-back promos of this daily soap. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's first episode has gone air today, August 21 and fans are already in love with this daily soap.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's team visit Siddhivinayak temple:

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are very well-known and talented actors in the entertainment world. As their new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's first episode went on air today, the show's team started this journey by seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Today, Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's producer Rajan Shahi and the show's entire team visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for their new venture. A few hours ago, Mohit shared a video on his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of their visit. Sharing this video, the actor wrote, "Bappa bless us all as we embark on this new beautiful journey Baatein Kuch Ankahee si !!!! Tonight 9pm @starplus."

Watch Mohit Malik's video here-

As soon as Mohit Malik shared this video, fans, friends and several celebs from the entertainment industry showered good wishes and wished luck to Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's team.

About Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si:

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, and eventually the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in lead roles. Sayli will be playing Vandana Karmarkar whereas Mohit will essay the role of Kunal Malhotra. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si also stars Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, Arisht Jain and more. The show premiered today, August 21 and will air every day at 9 pm.

