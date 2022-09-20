Mohit Malik to Divyanka Tripathi: Celebs open up about their casting couch experiences

No matter how much people try to dismiss it, the casting couch is a dark part of the entertainment industry. Over the years numerous celebs have talked about this, but it seems very less has been done about it. Here are the casting couch experience of popular TV celebs.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit revealed that he almost experienced the infamous casting couch. The actor was quoted saying, “Just one time an incident happened in Mumbai. Somebody called me for a film, and he tried to do something and I ran away from there. Just little one thing that happened. I have been very practical and cautious. Also, I am from Delhi, so I can sense that vibe from the beginning. So it didn't really happen with me.”

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Chaahatein actress Divyanka once stated that there was a time when she had no money and there was a lot of pressure. She revealed that she got an offer and she was told, “You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break.” The actress said that she was told as if it is very normal and many people are doing it.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Pavitra Rishta actor told a leading publication, that a casting director asked him to go to a dingy lane and right next to lotus bedroom. He added, “Vahan par ek chota sa lane jaa raha hai, chote naange bache bhaag rahe hai, ajeeb si jagah, choti si jagah and I am like, ‘yahan par office hai? Chalo bhai’. So, we went inside the lane and on the right side, there was this door that opens up to a staircase that goes up. He walks up and after four steps, he turns around and says ‘come, my office’.” Rithvik Dhanjani further added that the same person had then told him that the person had touched his thigh when he was telling him that the industry has two kinds of people- smart workers and hard workers.

Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma had opened up about casting couch. She had said that sometimes you meet people ‘who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer’. The actress stated that whenever she felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, she just got up and walked out of that door. She said that it’s a personal choice.

Aradhana Sharma

Taarak Mehta fame Aradhana Sharma shared that had gone to Ranchi for a role and while doing the script reading she was touched inappropriately. She just pushed the man and ran away from there.

Kishwer Merchant

Speaking to a leading daily on the casting couch, Kishwer shared, "It happened with me when I had gone for a meeting- but just once. My mother was accompanying me. I was told that I'll have to sleep with the hero. I politely turned down the offer and we left. I wouldn't say ki ye bahut hota hai (I wouldn't say that it happens a lot) or it's a normal thing. Industry badnaam hai lekin har industry mein ye cheez hoti hai." She also revealed that the producer and the hero were big names.

