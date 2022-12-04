Mohit Malik’s heart-touching video for wife Aditi is pure love; WATCH

Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. The two are well-active on social media. They even actively post sweet photos and videos of their baby boy. The cutest couple never fails to impress fans with lovey-dovey updates about their personal life. And, with their wedding anniversary month going, Mohit is not missing a single chance to express his love and care for Aditi.

Taking to Instagram, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik shared a love-filled video featuring all the beautiful memories with Aditi. As the background, he chose the love song ‘Until I found you’. He captioned the post, “I wanna die with memories not dreams ~ anonymous.”

Mohit Malik’s personal life

Mohit is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar Malik. They tied the knot on December 1, 2010. Back on December 2020, the lovebirds announced they are expecting their first child. Mohit and Aditi welcomed their first baby boy named Ekbir on April 27, 2021.

Mohit Malik career

The Lockdown Ki Love Story actor made his television debut with Miilee. He is widely known for his part in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Apart from these, he has appeared in TV shows named Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, and Phulwa. Mohit has also performed in reality shows like Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.