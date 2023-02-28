Mohit Malik's shirtless pic on Instagram is stealing female fans' breaths

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Mohit Malik is a popular face in the entertainment and television industry. He keeps his fans entertained on social media with regular posts and videos giving them glimpses of his life behind the camera. He is married to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Addite Shirwaikar for more than 10 years now. They share their love for each other with mushy posts, funny videos, and snaps from regular outings with fans on Instagram. Mohit, known for his good looks enjoys a massive female fan following since the early days of his career. The actor shared a shirtless image on Instagram today that has got her female fans talking.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a black-and-white image where he is posing shirtless in front of a mirror. He uploaded the photo with the caption, “Conscious of the unconscious! Ignoring the critical inner voice or the ego or the lower self, is that easy? No! Says the ego. #theseainside” His messy hair completes the intense look.