Mohit Malik's shirtless pic on Instagram is stealing female fans' breaths
Actor Mohit Malik shared an image on Instagram posing shirtless in front of a mirror that has made fans drool. Take a look at the image here.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Mohit Malik is a popular face in the entertainment and television industry. He keeps his fans entertained on social media with regular posts and videos giving them glimpses of his life behind the camera. He is married to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Addite Shirwaikar for more than 10 years now. They share their love for each other with mushy posts, funny videos, and snaps from regular outings with fans on Instagram. Mohit, known for his good looks enjoys a massive female fan following since the early days of his career. The actor shared a shirtless image on Instagram today that has got her female fans talking.
The actor took to his Instagram to share a black-and-white image where he is posing shirtless in front of a mirror. He uploaded the photo with the caption, “Conscious of the unconscious! Ignoring the critical inner voice or the ego or the lower self, is that easy? No! Says the ego. #theseainside” His messy hair completes the intense look.
Here's the post:
The image is enough to make the fans drool over him, which is evident from the comment section. One fan wrote, “Hotness overload”, while another commented, “hottie.” Some fans also showed their love for his character Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki, and wrote “always a fan of Samrat Singh Rathore.”
About Mohit Malik
Mohit Malik has gained unparalleled fame following his role in some hit telly shows. While he made his television debut with the TV show Miilee as Aaoni on Star Plus, he soon landed in shows that gave him fame. Some of these include Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, and Phulwa. He had also participated in the stunt-based TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, and was one of the six finalists. Apart from this, he also participated in Nach Baliye 4.
