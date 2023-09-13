Mohit Raina recalls falling unconscious once on Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev's sets: 'My brain had given up on me...'

Popular actor Mohit Raina is among the most talented and well-known personalities in the showbiz industry and has a massive fan following too. The actor rose to immense fame after essaying the lead role of Lord Mahadev in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev. His exceptional acting prowess was applauded by the viewers so much that even off-screen fans addressed him as Mahadev. It has been more than 8 years since the show concluded but Mohit's character as Mahadev is still fresh in the mind of the audiences.

Mohit recalls fainting once on Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev's sets:

Recently, Mohit Raina got into a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia and spoke about his childhood days, life challenges, the starting phase of his acting career and so on. During their chat, Mohit recalled an incident when he fell unconscious once on the sets of Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev. Revealing what happened, Mohit shared, "I was performing a scene where I was supposed to open my arms and shout. Because it was a very wide shot so my sound wasn't there. My shouting sound was not supposed to be there. So I opened my mouth and acted like shouting while opening my hands so that the director gets the shot."

The URI actor continued, "While doing this, I didn't realise that I stopped giving oxygen to my brain. I was not breathing. That duration extended for a long time. As per medical terms, it was called syncope, when you stop giving oxygen to your brain so the brain gives up on you. So, my time period was so long that I just fell flat. And my brain had given up on me. It was 4 to 5 seconds or whatever till I gained my consciousness back. I feel that during that period, there was a bad energy which was waiting to get into me."

Further, Mohit elaborated on how he believes in good energy and bad energy. He said, "Bad energies are always waiting for an opportunity to enter. At times we give them opportunities and at other times the environment gives them a chance. So this is what I feel."

Speaking about his professional life, Mohit Raina was recently seen in a web show titled The Freelancer.

