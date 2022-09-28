Mohsin Khan attends Falguni Pathak’s Garba night with Aneri Vajani and Heli Daruwala; Shares PICS

Mohsin Khan is a well-known name in the telly town. The actor rose to fame with show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played the role of Kartik. His pairing with the actress Shivangi Joshi was highly appreciated by the audience. The couple also had a massive social media following and they lovingly gave them the hashtag Kaira. Mohsin left the show a few months back and has been part of numerous music videos since then. The actor was recently seen having a gala time doing Garba with his old friends Aneri Vajani and Helly Daruwala.

In the post shared by Mohsin Khan, he is seen posing with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Aneri Vajani and actress Heli Daruwala. He has sported a pista green sherwani with golden work on it. Aneri Vajani looked beautiful in multicolour lehenga and multicolour lehenga. He also shared pictures with Heli Daruwala, who had sported a white and green combo lehenga. She paired the look with silver chunky jewellery. There all were seen dancing and celebrating Navratri with Garba queen Falguni Pathak.