Mohsin Khan raises funds for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-actor Vibhu Raghave suffering from stage-4 cancer

Vibhu Raghave, the television actor known for playing Saurav, Aneri Vajani's brother in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, shared on social media last year that he has been diagnosed with stage-4 of a rare, aggressive type of Colon cancer. His fans and friends, including former co-stars Mohsin Khan, Zain Imam, and Mohit Malik commented on the post wishing him a speedy recovery. Vibhu has been regularly updating his fans about his health and the progress of his treatment. Last month he took to social media to share his gratitude to the supporters and that he is still in stage 4 of cancer.

Vibhu’s co-actor for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Mohsin Khan took to Instagram stories yesterday to share a fundraising link for the actor’s disease. He shared a throwback picture with the actor and updated the followers about Vibhu’s treatment. He wrote, “Hi guys I’m raising funds for my close friend Mera bhai Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Hamara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare Cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family his friends his well-wishers. Do check his insta page @vibhuzinsta.”