Mohsin Khan raises funds for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-actor Vibhu Raghave suffering from stage-4 cancer
Mohsin Khan recently shared an Instagram story asking fans to support him in raising funds for co-actor Vibhu Raghave, suffering from stage-4 cancer.
Vibhu Raghave, the television actor known for playing Saurav, Aneri Vajani's brother in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, shared on social media last year that he has been diagnosed with stage-4 of a rare, aggressive type of Colon cancer. His fans and friends, including former co-stars Mohsin Khan, Zain Imam, and Mohit Malik commented on the post wishing him a speedy recovery. Vibhu has been regularly updating his fans about his health and the progress of his treatment. Last month he took to social media to share his gratitude to the supporters and that he is still in stage 4 of cancer.
Vibhu’s co-actor for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Mohsin Khan took to Instagram stories yesterday to share a fundraising link for the actor’s disease. He shared a throwback picture with the actor and updated the followers about Vibhu’s treatment. He wrote, “Hi guys I’m raising funds for my close friend Mera bhai Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Hamara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare Cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family his friends his well-wishers. Do check his insta page @vibhuzinsta.”
Watch the post here:
The fundraising link on Ketto has been created by popular TV actress Simple Kaul Loomba who is popular for her roles in Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, Yam Hain Hum, and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. She also shared a post on Instagram and mentioned that the family has exhausted all funds that were raised last year, and the actor’s immunotherapy costs 4.5 lakhs every month. She also shared that Vibhu is in the last stage, but there’s a strong chance that the actor will make it with the right treatment and love and support from all.
For the unversed, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins was a popular show that aired on Star Plus in 2014. Mohsin Khan played the role of Ritesh and the show successfully ran for one season. It can be watched on Disney Hotstar.
