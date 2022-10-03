Mohsin Khan shares a mirror selfie flaunting his abs; Fans blown away by his physique
Mohsin Khan has been a part of the popular daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' opposite Shivangi Joshi.
Mohsin Khan is amongst the most popular celebs in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won the hearts of the audience and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years.
Post this, the actor has not appeared in any show but is still connected to his fans through social media. He often updates his fans regarding his whereabouts. Today, Mohsin shared a jaw-dropping shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram handle. In this photo, his hair looks messy and is covering his eyes. He has not added any caption to this post. Fans have flooded his comment section and have praised hi fit physique. Female fans are going gaga over this photo and have called him 'hot'.
When Mohsin Khan’s journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came to an end, the actor said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience, and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team daily. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best.”
After exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin starred in numerous music videos. He had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada. He then joined hands with Aneri Vajani for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon'. Mohsin also collaborated with actress Smriti Kalra for a romantic music video titled 'Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya' which was released on 14 Jul 2022.
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi wishes to re-collaborate with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi