Mohsin Khan shares a mirror selfie flaunting his abs; Fans blown away by his physique

Mohsin Khan is amongst the most popular celebs in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. His performance won the hearts of the audience and his on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years.

Post this, the actor has not appeared in any show but is still connected to his fans through social media. He often updates his fans regarding his whereabouts. Today, Mohsin shared a jaw-dropping shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram handle. In this photo, his hair looks messy and is covering his eyes. He has not added any caption to this post. Fans have flooded his comment section and have praised hi fit physique. Female fans are going gaga over this photo and have called him 'hot'.