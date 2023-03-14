Molkki 2 to go off air due to clash between channel and production? Actress Vidhi Yadav REVEALS

Popular daily soap Molkki 2 which airs on Colors channel is likely to go off air soon. The show started from February 13 and now as per the recent development, it has been reported that the show will go off air just in a month due to the clash between the channel and the production house. Moreover, the cast and crew of the show shot their last episode on Sunday and bid an emotional goodbye to each other. In an interview, the close sources have revealed that due to monetary disagreements, an overnight decision was taken.

Molkki 2’s Vidhi Yadav opens up about the show going off air

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vidhi Yadav said ‘It was a short one but a beautiful experience. I got to learn so much from the show.” She also mentioned that the team was informed about the shutting down on Holi. “It was a sudden news. We were all shocked. We all are disappointed. Of course, I and a few others were even crying on the last date of the shoot.’

However, some close sources revealed that ‘While the show has been pulled off air due to its low ratings, it’s also because of the programming changes. There were a lot of clashes between the channel and the production house. There are currently five shows on air on the channel and one more lined up. Furthermore, the production house was asking for more budget from the network. The plug was pulled off, in an overnight decision.’

About Molkki

The first edition of Molkki featured actor Amar Upadhyay and it also marked his return as a male lead on TV. The show ran for over a year with around 322 episodes. As per the reports, Durga Aur Charu will air in the time slot once Molkki 2 goes off air.

