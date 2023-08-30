Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia embraces nature as she enters third trimester, heaps praises for husband Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia is among the talented divas of the entertainment world who swooned hearts of the audience for several years. The actress has been a part of several shows and gained immense praise for her performance. At present, Aashka is in the most beautiful of her life as she will soon embrace motherhood for the first time. The actress has been sharing a few glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media. Now, Aashka has entered her third trimester and she shared a heartwarming post on social media.



Taking to her social media handle, Aashka Goradia shared a beautiful video with her fans and followers. In this video, the Naagin fame shared several glimpse of the beautiful sky, seun, sea, sand and moon. We also see a silhouette glimpse of Aashka flaunting her baby bump. Sharing this clip, Aashka wrote, "As the journey through pregnancy reaches its third trimester, a profound connection to life’s essentials deepens. The sun’s gentle warmth and the moon’s calming glow seem to mirror the anticipation within. Just as the ocean’s rhythm holds a secret harmony, so does the growing bond with the precious life within.

She continued, "In this phase, I’m not just an observer but an intricate part of nature’s dance, united by the miracle of creation. With the love of my life - @ibrentgoble you have made this journey more beautiful by being your loving self and reminding me each day “everything is beautiful” I love you #kyathiaayo."

Watch Aashka Goradia's video here-



As soon as Aashka shared this video, fans flooded her comment section and showered their love. Juhi Parmar commented, "God bless. It is a divine journey," Kanika Maheshwari wrote, "Beautiful," Mouni Roy commented, "(bee emoticon) is the BEST," Adaa Khan wrote, "Love u both," Brent Goble also showered love on his wifey and wrote, "I did that." Tina Datta, Sanam Johar and many others reacted to Aashka's post.

Speaking about her personal life, Aashka tied the knot with Brent Goble in 2017. After several years of marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. On May 14, the duo announced this special news to fans on social media. Aashka and Brent are all set to welcome their baby in November 2023.

