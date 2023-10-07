Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia gives sneak peek of her fun-filled baby shower attended by Mouni Roy and more: Watch

Popular actress Aashka Goradia is currently in the most amazing and precious phase of her life, as the actress will soon embrace motherhood. Aashka is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment world who entertained audiences for a while with her versatile roles. Currently, the actress is on a maternity break and concentrating on her makeup brand. As Aashka Goradia is in her third trimester, she was recently delighted by her close friends as a fun-filled baby shower was organised for her and her husband, Brent Goble.

Aashka Goradia gives a glimpse of her baby shower:

Just a few minutes ago, Aashka Goradia shared a social media post giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her baby shower. In the clip shared by the Naagin actress, we see several fun activities and games were held at her baby shower by her friends. Celebrities and Aashka's close friends like Mouni Roy, Tina Datta, and Kanika Maheshwari also marked their presence at her baby shower which was organised at her house in Goa. It is also seen that Aashka is decked up in a beautiful olive green kaftan-style gown, whereas Brent has donned formal attire.

Watch Aashka Goradia's video here-

Sharing this video, the Naagin actress wrote, "So much to be thankful for It was the day we celebrated my little one before arrival, with love and blessings. All those I dearly love showed up to this beautiful baby shower my girls @zealsshah and @dollybnb arranged for me. Other than the date - everything else was a surprise and everything I love was a part of that day. Orca themed decor to all my favourite dishes. Truly a dream baby shower. (Lasted for 10 hours) I am so thankful for my friends who filled the day with love and their light.

@dollybnb and @zealsshah thank you for making this happen. Overjoyed, filled with love, sweet happy tears and beaming eyes - thankful thankful thankful."

For the uninformed, Aashka Goradia lives in Goa with her husband Brent Goble. Aashka and Brent tied the knot in 2017. After almost 5 years of their marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. It was May 14 when the couple announced this special news to their fans on social media. Aashka and Brent are all set to welcome their baby in November 2023.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia on whether her work will take a backseat: I will balance both