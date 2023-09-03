Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia is a vision in white in surreal photos from maternity shoot; WATCH

Former actress Aashka Goradia, who has won the hearts of audiences with her talent in the entertainment world, is now on the exciting journey of motherhood. Known for her roles in various shows, Aashka has recently entered her third trimester of pregnancy and has been sharing glimpses of this beautiful journey with her fans on social media. A few years back, the former actress quit acting to embark on the entrepreneurial journey. After enjoying marital bliss, the former actress announced her pregnancy on Mother's day this year. Currently, she is in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Aashka Goradia drops glimpses of maternity photoshoot

In a recent Instagram post, the Naagin fame actress delighted her followers by dropping some sneak peeks of her maternity photoshoot. In the video she uploaded just a few hours ago, she radiates in an all-white ensemble. Aashka sported a white bralette paired with a pastel green and white shrug. What truly captivated everyone's attention was her striking eye makeup in white, adding a touch of elegance to her look. She completed the look switch white shell earrings. Aashka shared the video with a heartfelt caption, saying, "Mama making memories before November becomes her biggest month. The greatest gift of all times... Also shooting, creating looks and playing with make up will always be my favourite thing to do."

Check out the mum-to-be's video here:

Juhi Parmar, and others react

Reacting to the video, Aashka's hubby, Brent Goble wrote, "Never looked more radiant." Actress Juhi Parmar commented, "Pretty pretty Mamma" Others also dropped their lovely messages. One user wrote, "The most beautiful Mumma to Be! And yes this November is going to be extra special." Another of the actress' friends commented, "Glowing mama. sending truck loads of love and good vibes"

The former actress, who tied the knot with Brent Goble in 2017, is now gearing up for the incredible journey of parenthood. On May 14, 2023, they announced the joyous news of their impending parenthood with their fans on social media. Aashka and Brent are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby. The mom-to-be is due in November 2023.

