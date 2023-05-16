Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia on whether her work will take a backseat: I will balance both

Aashka Goradia gained immense popularity for portraying some iconic roles on the television screen. A few years back she quit the showbiz world to embark on the entrepreneurial journey. On the personal front, the popular telly actress is married to Brent Goble. After spending a few years of long distance, the couple now live happily in Goa. The couple took to their social media on Mother's Day to announce the exciting news that they are all set to welcome their first child.

Aashka Goradia on motherhood

The former actress in an exclusive conversation with ETimes opened up on her excitement about motherhood. Talking about the new experience, Aashka shared that she and her husband have been waiting for this day for a long time and they are over the moon to be pregnant. Talking about the experience she is looking forward to the most, Aashka said, "The entire experience of becoming a mother and this journey of pregnancy is extremely humbling. I am also looking forward to becoming a better person each day and eventually raising one." She also shared her gratitude for having Brent as a supportive partner and he will be the best dad to their baby.

Aashka on balancing work and motherhood

On being asked if work will take a backseat for the entrepreneur, Aashka shared that she will balance both, The Naagin fame actress said, "Work can never take a backseat for me. It is what keeps me going. My work needs me and I need my work. With a growing business and a growing baby in the womb, life is ready to teach me the perfect balance. I am here to embrace that."

About Aashka Goradia

The former actress was a part of the entertainment world for more than 20 years before she decided to retire from the industry. Aashka was part of shows like Kkusum, Naagin, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and others. She was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant and participated in Nach Baliye with Brent. Speaking about her personal life, Aashka tied the knot with Brent Goble in 2017. Aashka and Brent will welcome their baby in November 2023.

