Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia shares glimpse of her blissful maternity photoshoot with Brent Goble; Watch

Parents-to-be Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are set to embark on the joyous journey of parenthood soon. Known for their strong bond and shared passion for fitness and wellness, the duo have kept their digital family updated regarding the precious phase of their lives. From announcing pregnancy news to sharing baby shower pictures, Aashka Goradia and Brent often delighted fans with photos and videos.

Aashka Goradia shares glimpse of her maternity photoshoot:

Once again, today, parents-to-be Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble shared a glimpse of her maternity photoshoot with their fans and followers. To make this moment memorable, Aashka and Brent shot their maternity photos using a Banyan tree as their prop. The Naagin actress looks extremely beautiful in a white costume as she flaunts her baby bump and curves. Whereas to match with his ladylove, Brent has opted for white bottoms. The beloved couple is seen striking poses near the tree and looking adorable together.

Watch Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's video here-

In the caption of this post, Aashka wrote, "Last nine months - it has been about celebrating love and understanding life, more deeply. Growing together and understanding each other more, I love you more and more each day @ibrentgoble." As soon as this post was uploaded, the couple's friends including Tina Datta, Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar and others showered love on the parents-to-be.

Workwise, Aashka has been away from the screens for a while and is currently enjoying her maternity break. However, the actress is extremely busy with her makeup brand, which has a reputed name in the cosmetic business. She has been a part of several shows like Daayan, Nach Baliye 8, Naagin, Baal Veer and more.

About Aashka Goradia's married life:

Aashka Goradia tied the knot with American businessman Brent Goble on December 1, 2017. The couple got married in a Christian wedding ceremony followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 3, 2017. After five years of marriage, Aashka and Brent announced their pregnancy news on social media by sharing an animated video. The duo are all set to welcome their first baby in November 2023.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Aashka Goradia gives sneak peek of her fun-filled baby shower attended by Mouni Roy and more: Watch