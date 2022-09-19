Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu takes a selfie with Arti Singh and shares a VIDEO relishing jalebis
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be welcoming their first child.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child, and the duo recently announced this news to their fans on social media. The duo met on the sets of their film Alone in 2015 and tied the knot in April 2016. After enjoying six years of marital bliss, Bipasha and Karan are all set to embrace the parenthood phase. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover both are close friends with popular actress Arti Singh.
Arti Singh and Bipasha both are quite active on their social media handles and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives. Today, Bipasha Basu shared a picture with her friend Arti on her Instagram story. In this picture, we see Bipasha glowing with joy as she strikes a pose with Arti, who is pouting for the picture. Post this, Bipasha also shared a video of herself in which she is seen satisfying her sugar craving by relishing jalebis. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, "Finally some sugar craving".
Arti Singh also re-shared the picture with Bipasha and wrote, "mommy to be..missed pappaaaaa".
Speaking about Arti Singh, the actress has been a part of several shows like Parichay -Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Uttaran, Waaris, and many more. The actress rose to stardom after her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Though Arti couldn't bag the trophy, she won many hearts for her 'dignified' way of playing the game. In the house, she formed a great friendship with actress Rashami Desai, and they have still maintained their bond even after the show.
Speaking about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, the two are on cloud nine since they will soon welcome their precious bundle of joy into the world and will embrace parenthood.
