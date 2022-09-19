Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu takes a selfie with Arti Singh and shares a VIDEO relishing jalebis

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child, and the duo recently announced this news to their fans on social media. The duo met on the sets of their film Alone in 2015 and tied the knot in April 2016. After enjoying six years of marital bliss, Bipasha and Karan are all set to embrace the parenthood phase. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover both are close friends with popular actress Arti Singh.

Arti Singh and Bipasha both are quite active on their social media handles and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives. Today, Bipasha Basu shared a picture with her friend Arti on her Instagram story. In this picture, we see Bipasha glowing with joy as she strikes a pose with Arti, who is pouting for the picture. Post this, Bipasha also shared a video of herself in which she is seen satisfying her sugar craving by relishing jalebis. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, "Finally some sugar craving".