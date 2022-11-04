Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee is 'capturing miracles' in her latest maternity photoshoot; WATCH

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most loved celeb couples in the entertainment world and enjoy a massive fan following. The couple is strongly connected to their fans who shower their love on them. After dating for a few years, Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011. The duo welcomed their first child a baby girl Lianna on April 3, 2022. Debina and Gurmeet are enjoying every day of parenthood and often give a glimpse of their precious moments to their fans. Now, the couple is on cloud nine as they are all set to embrace parenthood again.

Today, Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her maternity photoshoot. In this clip, the actress is beaming with joy as she flaunts her baby bump and poses for the pictures. Sharing this video, Debina wrote, "Capturing the miracles!". Fans have flooded her comment section and have praised her beauty.

Speaking about her struggles, Debina has been quite vocal about how she faced endless hassles in getting pregnant for the first because of endometriosis. The actress visited several gynecologists and IVF specialists for 5 years and took whatever possible treatments that she could. Endometriosis is a condition where the bleeding happens inside the wall, and Debina resorted to allopathic, Ayurvedic, and acupuncture treatment as well.

Debina Bonnerjee on trolling:

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina Bonnerjee opened up on how she dealt with trolling after announcing her second pregnancy. The actress said, "I feel it was unnecessary, but I feel as actors that is the world that we have chosen, of being exposed to the world. So, I think it comes along with the love and adulation that we get, so if I'm taking the 'Wow, this is nice' (appreciation), I have to take that (trolling) also. I think over the years I have learned that."

Gurmeet and Debina's love tale:

Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.