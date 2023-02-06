Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar adores her baby bump in a white floral dress; Says 'Falling in love with my new-self'

Popular celeb couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adorable and loved pairs in the entertainment industry. Those who are fans of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and follow their YouTube channel know that the celeb couple considers their fans as family and share every detail of their personal and professional life with their fans. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to their respective social media spaces to share that they are soon going to be parents. The couple also shared a vlog in which they revealed that the actress has completed her first trimester.

Today, Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle and dropped a new photo on her Instagram handle. In this picture, the actress is seen wearing a white floral-printed maxi dress and wearing white footwear. The Sasural Simar Ka actress is seen adoring her baby bump and looks beautiful as she flaunts her million-dollar smile in the picture. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "Falling In Love with My New-Self more than ever Before." Fans and friends have showered their love on Dipika's picture, and have penned amazing comments for her.

Take a look at her PIC here-

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

Dipika Kakar's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.