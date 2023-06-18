Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar battles pregnancy cravings as husband Shoaib Ibrahim gorges on junk food

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all ready to embrace parenthood and the couple is updating the fans about every detail on social media. The couple recently shared that Dipika's due date is around the third or fourth week of July and they have already begun shopping for the little one. Dipika was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and the Sasural Simar Ka actress actively shares her health updates with her concerned fans. Recently, she shared how she is maintaining a strict diet and controlling her cravings.

Dipika Kakar's pregnancy cravings

In her recent vlog, Dipika Kakar shared glimpses of her recent outing with Shoaib to a furniture store to buy house decor items. The couple is busy with renovations of their new home. Dipika shared her excitement as it was an off day for Shoaib, so he accompanied him to the furniture store. After visiting there, Shoaib is seen having lunch which buys there, and also stops for col coffee later. But Dipika shares that she will be food that she brought from home as she is on a strict diet. The video also shows them stopping by a shopping mall later and Shoaib grabs vada pav to satiate his cravings. But Dipika expresses how hard she is controlling her cravings and resisting all junk food. Later that night, Dipika eats bajra roti, dal, dahi, and salad for dinner. She shares that she wants the best for her baby and won't give in to the cravings. The actress says, "Par meine Shoaib ko itni badhi list dii hai ki mereko delivery k baad kya kya khana hai. Mein doctor ko bolungi ki ek din bhi agar hota hai toh mereko khane dena padhega." The list includes pastry, chocolate, and other sweet dishes.

For the unversed, Shoaib is busy with the shoot of his show Ajooni. On the other hand, Dipika is enjoying her pregnancy and career break, though the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel. Recently, the actress said that she might return to acting after her delivery.

