Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar cradles her baby bump as she wishes 'Happy Holi' with Shoaib Ibrahim; See PICS

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim is among the most popuar and loved celebrity couple of the showbiz industy. The duo is loved for their unfiltered behavior and receives immense love from the fans. Those who are fans of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and follow their YouTube channel know that the celeb couple considers their fans as family and share every detail of their personal and professional life with their fans. The couple recently informed their fans that they will soon embrace parenthood and welcome their first child.

As we celebrate Holi today, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also took to social media handles today and wished their fans on the occasion. They shared a few pictures where the adorable duo is seen twinning in white ethnic attires. We also see mommy-to-be Dipika Kakar cradling her baby bump as she poses with Shaoib for the pictures. We also see pink colourful handprints of Shoaib and Dipika on her baby bump which is too cute to handle. Sharing these photos, Shoaib wrote, "Happy holi aap sabko."

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

