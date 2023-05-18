Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes in third trimester; Actress shares diet tips

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar is on cloud nine with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim since they announced their pregnancy. The adored couple are making the most of this new phase before their little one arrives. Although Dipika has been away from the screens for a while now, the actress has hooked the audiences to her social media handles and vlogs. She shares every update regarding her personal and professional life with their fans. Fans too are often curious to know about Dipika's whereabouts and shower immense love on her. Recently, in her vlog, Dipika shared that she has been diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes.

Dipika's health update

Shoaib took to his social media two days back and shared a photo of Dipika where he wrote that they went for Dipika's routine check-up. Now, in her latest vlog, Dipika informed her viewers that she has been diagnosed with Gestational diabetes. The actress went on to add the dos and don'ts, who are affected, and other details related to this health condition. Dipika shared that she underwent the Gestational Challenge Test a few days back and went on to explain the condition. She said, "There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes."

Dipika's advice for women with Gestational Diabetes

The Sasural Simar Ka actress further explained why the condition develops and what one should do to control it. The actress added, "Mera sabse pehle khayal aaya, 'meine zyada chawal toh nahi kha liya? or zyada aam nahi kha liya? Par mein jo bhi khayi, mein toh doctor see puchke kha rahi thi.'" Gestational diabetes does not occur for what one ate in the past month, but as the baby and the placenta grow, the body releases several hormones which cause insulin resistance in the body. Most pregnant ladies develop this condition which is diagnosed by a test. Besides doing regular exercise and going for daily walks, one can also follow a strict no-sugar diet to control the health condition.

