Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar showers birthday love on Shoaib Ibrahim: Can't wait to see you as a father

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to welcome their first child in the month of July. The adorable couple is on cloud nine as they will soon embrace parenthood. For the uninformed, today, June 20, Shoaib celebrates his 38th birthday and the actor has been receiving heartfelt wishes from his fans, friends, and family. Shoaib celebrated his birthday with his family and siblings who arranged a small celebration for him. On this special occasion, the actor also received a heartfelt wish from his dearest wife Dipika.

Dipika Kakar's wish for Shoaib Ibrahim:

A few minutes ago, Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle and shared a photo with birthday boy Shoaib Ibrahim. In this snap, the lovebirds are seen holding a cake and are lost in love as they look at each other. Sharing this photo, the actress penned a heartfelt note for Shoaib and wrote, "Har Dua Me Aapka Naam Hai…in alfaazon se badhkar kuch nahi hai to explain what u mean to me… and with time aapki mohabbat ne meri zindagi ko sirf aur zyaada khoobsurat banaya hai… Aur ab ye safar saath aur zyaada khoobsurat hone wala hai yesss papa to be… cant wait to see u as a father… u have been the best son.. the best brother, the best husband & now Inshallah u will be the best Father …."

The mom-to-be further wrote, "aapko life ki har khushi mile… aur har wo cheez jiski aapko khwaish hai.. because i know u deserve nothing but the Best… Happy Birthday meri zindagi @shoaib2087 … i love you."

Watch the video here-

For the uninformed, on January 22, 2023, the Sasural Simar Ka fame couple announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps. Since the joyful announcement of their pregnancy, the couple has made it a point to generously share every precious moment of their enchanting journey with their fans.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. On the other hand, Dipika is enjoying her pregnancy and career break, though the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel.

