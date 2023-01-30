Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of her renovated kitchen in a new vlog; Watch

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are among the most popular celeb couple in the showbiz world and have a huge fan following. Both have carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with their talent and real-life chemistry. Fans too shower their love on the couple for their down-to-earth behavior. Those who are fans of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and follow their YouTube channel know that the celeb couple considers their fans as family and share every detail of their personal and professional life with their fans.

At the start of her vlog, Dipika Kakar informs the viewers that her kitchen is almost renovated, and only deep cleaning is left, after which they will move their kitchen commodities from one house to another. The actress showed a storage compartment, which she believes is the best part of her kitchen. Dipika also mentioned that she removed a sliding door and expanded her kitchen area. The actress also shared that she wanted her kitchen in black and grey, so she decided on this color combination as her kitchen theme. For her kitchen platform, the actress chose a white color platform that will not absorb any oil or substance.

Dipika then pans the camera to the opposite side where they see a white shelve on which they will keep their Microwave Oven. She also showed another shelve that matches the black theme of the kitchen. The actress showed a touch-operated cabinet which is black and looks classy and opens as soon as it is touched. She showed her big black refrigerator, which again compliments her black and grey-themed kitchen. Dipika also expressed her joy in getting a sleek and classy kitchen as she expected. In her vlog, Dipika shared a glimpse of her movie night with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, and her family.

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to their respective social media spaces to share that they are soon going to be parents. The couple also shared a vlog in which they revealed that the actress has completed her first trimester.

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was seen making a brief appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2. Shoaib had stayed absent from TV for the past many years as he is busy with his production house and doing music videos. He made a comeback on TV, a few months ago, with the show named Ajooni which airs on Star Bharat. On the other hand, Dipika is busy with their production house 'Qalb'.