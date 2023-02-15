Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar looks gorgeous as she poses in a pink dress on her day out; PICS

Popular actress Dipika Kakar is one of the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of the industry for several years now and starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. The actress is married to popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim and both keep their fans updated. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to their respective social media spaces to share that they are soon going to become parents. The couple also shared a Vlog in which they revealed that the actress has completed her first trimester.

Today, Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle and shared several glimpses of her day out. In these photos, Dipika is seen dressed in a pink dress and flaunts her heart-melting smile as she poses for the camera. The actress is seen donning a sling bag with her outfit. Sharing these photos, Dipika captioned, "Smile n Shine." As usual, fans flooded her comment section and praised the actress' beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple actively creates vlogs on their YouTube channel.

Dipika Kakar's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.