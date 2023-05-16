Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar opens up on sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim’s miscarriage, says ‘She is staying strong’

Celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying their new phase in life as they are all set to become parents. They surprise each other with gifts, go out for date nights and long drives, Dipika surprises her on sets, and with all these, they dish out major couple goals. Dipika and Shoaib share their daily updates on their vlogs. Besides, the couple also maintain an active social media presence. Shoaib's sister, Saba Ibrahim was also expecting a child and the families were having the best times. However, things didn't go as planned when Saba faced complications with her pregnancy. Recently, she announced that she suffered a miscarriage.

Dipika Kakar on Saba's miscarriage

It was last week that Saba Sitara aka Saba Ibrahim took to her YouTube channel and posted a video with her husband Khalid Niyaz aka Sunny, where they announced the news that they lost their baby due to complications. While Shoaib and Dipika didn't comment earlier, Dipika in her recent vlog opened up on Saba's miscarriage. The actress shared, "She is staying very strong, very brave. Sunny is with her." Dipika also recalled the time when she suffered a miscarriage. For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib shared that they suffered a miscarriage last year. She added, " Jo Allah ki marzi hogi, wohi hoga and wohi huya. Hum kahi saarein ladies is phase see guzarte hai, mein bhi guzri hu. So, yes, us time pe aap ko jo emotional hurt hote ho, wo koi deny nahi kar sakta, lekin hum himmat rakh sakte hai ki agey jo hoga wo sahi hoga."

Dipika's health update

Dipika also urged all viewers to show their support for Sana to help her get back to her daily routine. The Sasural Simar Ka actress is enjoying the third trimester of pregnancy and she shared her health update as well. She said, "I'm doing well, but lethargic bohot zyada ho raha hai. Bohot neend aati hai, bohot rest karti hu. But doctor bola hai ki active rehna bhi zaroori hai." After sharing the updates, Dipika goes shopping for their new apartment.

