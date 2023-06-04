Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar recalls her struggling period, going through a financial crisis: ‘It prepares you for…’

Popular telly actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are one happy couple since they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dipika is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and the couple are making the most of this phase. A few days back Shoaib also shared that they will start shopping for the baby soon. Dipika who started her journey in the telly world with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010 has featured in several popular shows. Recently, the actress opened up about the financial crisis she faced in her early days in a conversation with ETimes.

Dipika and Shoaib on their struggle

Dipika shared that even after doing shows, the actress and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim have seen worse days. Dipika said, "Bahut bura phase dekha hai around our wedding. Financial ups and downs are part of our life and can hit you any moment. But when you start growing and doing the right investments and making assets, you become financially strong. Because of what happened last time we were relieved that we had a house… sir par chhatt toh hai… and now we are making our dream house but we have not forgotten our struggles and hardships. When we look back, we have a lot of gratitude and satisfaction." For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib are currently busy renovating their 5 BHK.

When Dipika came to Mumbai

The Sasural Simar Ka actress came to Mumbai chasing her dreams of being an air hostess. The actress recalled, "I remember when I came to Mumbai for a job as an air hostess. I had one small suitcase and an airbag. I’ve stayed in the worst of PG’s. In Mumbai 4/5 girls stay together in small houses as PGs and you don’t have an option because you are not earning well to afford a house of your own. People earn Rs12-15 thousand and it is difficult to manage expenses like food, rent, travelling, training, makeup, everything. And since you’ve just left your house and are doing so much in a day, there’s hardly any time to cook twice. I still remember the days I used to keep my eyes on the metre of auto rickshaws and I would know how much I’ve. So the moment the metre would show that amount, I would ask the auto guy to stop there. The rest of the journey, I would go walking."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin K Verma shares precious throwback PIC with her; Anupamaa star REACTS