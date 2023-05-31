Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar recalls how husband Shoaib Ibrahim helped her get through miscarriage, ‘He stood like…’

Popular telly actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are one happy couple since they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dipika is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and the couple are making the most of this phase. A few days back Shoaib also shared that they will start shopping for the baby soon. Their happiness and excitement was doubled as Shoaib's sister Saba was also expecting. However, she suffered a miscarriage and talking about her, Dipika shared that she also suffered a miscarriage last year.

Dipika on her miscarriage

In a conversation with TV Times, Dipika shared how she conceived for the first time but the unfortunate accident broke her. She said, "That was the first time I had conceived and the entire family, including me and Shoaib, were in a different zone altogether. We planned the delivery even though it was very early but it’s very natural, you start thinking about all of this. You start building expectations." Dipika credited her husband Shoaib to help her get through this phase. She added, “When the unfortunate thing happened, it hit me very badly. Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. No one in the family got upset in front of me.”

Dipika Kakar on how her family helped her

The Sasural Simar Ka actress shared that she got back home from the hospital in tears, but her mother-in-law supported her. Talking about how her family stood by her side, she said, “I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened. I took my number of days to come out of it. I was undergoing a treatment and that took a very heavy toll on my body.” She added, “You can’t get out of it alone, you need your family. You need your husband to be there with you.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar rubbishes reports of quitting acting post embracing motherhood; Says THIS