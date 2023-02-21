Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar surprises husband Shoaib Ibrahim ahead of their 5th wedding anniversary; PIC

Popular celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim is among the most talented and loved duo in the entertainment industry. Both have carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with their talent and real-life chemistry. Fans too shower their love on the couple for their down-to-earth behavior. Those who are fans of Shoaib-Dipika and follow their YouTube channel know that the celeb couple considers their fans as family and share every detail of their personal and professional life with their fans.

Dipika Kakar- Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. Now, Dipika Kakar surprised her husband as she sent a gift to Shoaib Ibrahim ahead of their 5th wedding anniversary. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of the gift on his Instagram. Sharing a picture on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Aisa likh ke kaun surprise deta hai."

Take a look at the PIC here-

Dipika Kakar's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

Shoaib Ibrahim's career:

Shoaib Ibrahim has been a part of several daily soaps such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Sasural Simar Ka, Nach Baliye 8, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. After a gap of 3 years, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.