Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar's Diet Decoded: Actress reveals her unique pregnancy meal plan that keeps her healthy

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar needs no introduction! This popular actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has carved a niche for herself. Though she has been away from the screens for a while now, the actress has hooked the audiences to her social media handles and vlogs. She shares every update regarding her personal and professional life with their fans. Fans too are often curious to know about Dipika's whereabouts and shower immense love on her. Recently, Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, treated the fans by announcing the biggest news of their lives. On January 22, 2023, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

As Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to embrace parenthood soon, the couple often shares how they are enjoying the pregnancy phase. Dad-to-be Shoaib makes sure to make every day special for his ladylove and often surprises her by taking her on dates and treating her with cute gifts. From the moment Dipika announced her pregnancy, the actress has been is leaving no stone unturned to share every detail about her journey with her fans. From sharing her health updates and workout routine to revealing her diet plans, Dipika, who has been in her third trimester, has kept her fans updated regarding everything.

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar's Diet Decoded:

Dipika's first trimester diet:

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar did not have it easy in the initial months of her pregnancy. However, she managed to get her diet and workout routine in place gradually. The first three months were difficult for the actress as she was put on bed rest. Dipika chose only home-cooked food from her mother and mother-in-law. She didn't walk much and took great care of herself.

Dipika's second-trimester diet:

In the second trimester, Dipika Kakar was a little relaxed and did not restrain herself from eating junk food due to her mood swings. However, along with junk food, Dipika also maintained the intake of nutrients and also ate fruits, milk, and nuts.

Dipika's third-trimester diet:

In the third trimester, the actress maintained a healthy diet by consuming homemade and healthy food. Dipika had also shared, "I start my morning with paratha and chai. Right before pregnancy, I realized wheat was not suiting me at all. I didn’t stop consuming it from a weight perspective. I get chronic acidity instantly when I have wheat. So during pregnancy, I have been advised to eat nachni and jowar paratha."

Dipika has also started doing workouts in her third trimester. In her recent vlog, the actress was seen doing arm stretches, butterfly exercises, neck stretches, neck circles, and a lot more.

Dipika Kakar's personal life:

Dipika Kakar fell in love with Shoaib Ibrahim during their stint in the hit daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika essayed the role of Simar whereas Shoaib played Prem. Soon friendship bloomed in love and the couple decided to spend their lives together. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. Dipika and Shoaib have been the audience's favorite couple, and the couple too adores their fans. The duo announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps.

Dipika Kakar's professional life:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the viewers. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'. She also endorses high-end brands on social media and regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel.

