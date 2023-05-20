Mom-to-be Disha Parmar feels ‘grateful and blessed’; Don't miss her pregnancy glow in this selfie

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya made an exciting announcement that the couple is set to embrace parenthood. Disha took to social media to share gratitude.

Written by Shaibalina Choudhury   |  Published on May 20, 2023   |  03:04 PM IST  |  328
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar exudes pregnancy glow in her recent selfie (PC: Disha Parmar Instagram)

Popular celebrity couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are among the most well-known duos in the showbiz world. Both are known for their down-to-earth behaviour and adorable chemistry, and fans often show tremendous love for them. After romancing for a few years, the couple tied the knot in July 2021. Now, after almost two years of marital bliss, the couple are all set to embrace parenthood. Disha and Rahul are expecting their first child together and shared this exciting news with their fans on social media a few days back.

Disha Parmar exudes pregnancy glow in recent selfie

Disha took to social media to share her gratitude with fans. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Thankyou for sooo much love! Myself and Rahul are elated to finally share the news with you all. Though it feels weird to finally talk about it. But Thankyou and lots of love right back at you all." She also added a 'thankful, grateful, blessed' sticker in the post. In another post, she shared a video of herself in which her pregnancy glow is unmissable. Wearing a black kurti, and keeping her hair tied with a no-makeup look, Disha looked adorable with a radiant glow on her face.

Take a look at Disha's recent selfie here:

Disha Parmar's recent selfie

Disha and Rahul's pregnancy announcement

Disha took to her social media handle and announced this special news to her fans and followers. Disha and Rahul Vaidya shared a picture wherein the couple is seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that has 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. She also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!" Reacting to the news, Bharti Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, and other celebs wished their hearty congratulations.

