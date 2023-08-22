Mom-to-be Disha Parmar flaunts baby bump in new mirror selfie; Rahul Vaidya's response will leave you in awe

Popular actress Disha Parmar is among the leading actresses in entertainment and has a massive fan following. Over the years, Disha has starred in various shows and entertained her viewers with her acting mettle. In her personal life, Disha is currently in the most special phase as she is pregnant and will soon embrace motherhood for the first time. Disha, who has an active social media presence, often shares glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans and followers. Today was nothing different!

Disha Parmar flaunts her baby bump:

A few hours ago, mom-to-be Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a new picture. In this black and white picture, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress is seen flaunting her baby bump as she clicks a mirror selfie. Disha is seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants as she captures herself. Sharing this picture, Disha wrote, "Getting there!" As soon as this photo was uploaded, Disha's fans and friends showered immense love on her picture. However, one comment that stands out was Rahul Vaidya's comment. The father-to-be wrote, "My BABIES" as he praised Disha.

Take a look at Disha Parmar's new PIC:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's personal life:

It was May 19 when Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy news. The couple had shared a picture wherein they were seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that had 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. They also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

Speaking about Rahul's professional life, Rahul has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the professional front, Disha Parmar was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The show's announcement surprised fans as Disha and Nakuul collaborated for the third time. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Nakuul played Ram whereas Disha essayed Priya and their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 premiered on May 25, 2023, and went on off-air on August 11, 2023.

