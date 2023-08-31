Mom-to-be Disha Parmar flaunts baby bump in stunning hot-pink dress; PICS

Disha Parmar, a highly sought-after TV actress, commands immense admiration in the television realm due to her exceptional acting skills. Alongside Rahul Vaidya, the couple is brimming with elation and anticipation as they eagerly await their first child's arrival. Parmar is preparing to embrace the joys of motherhood. Recently, she shared a captivating Instagram snap, proudly displaying her blossoming baby bump.

Disha Parmar flaunts baby bump; take a look

Mommy-to-be Disha Parmar is brimming with joy as she embarks on her third trimester of pregnancy. The actress maintains a close connection with her Instagram followers by sharing updates about her journey. Amidst her eager anticipation for her baby's arrival, Disha recently treated her followers to a series of photos showcasing her baby bump.

The actress was seen flaunting her beautiful baby bump. She elegantly donned a stunning DIY hot-pink dress, complemented by a minimalistic no-makeup look, a wristwatch, and striking blue earrings, creating a harmonious contrast.

Rahul Vaida and Disha Parmar's baby shower

On August 24th, Disha and Rahul orchestrated a heartwarming baby shower attended by their intimate circle of friends and family. Esteemed guests included singers Shreyas Puranik, Sushmita Bhandari, and Mayur Sakhare, to name a few.

Disha and Rahul shared a series of photos on social media that unveiled a beautifully decorated venue embellished with soft pastel shades like peach and pink.

Disha, adorned in a fitting off-shoulder lavender dress, exuded the radiance of pregnancy, while Rahul sported an orange and white shirt.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television shortly after which in 2021, the couple tied the unbreakable knot. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya shared their pregnancy news in May this year through a charming social media post. The duo, dressed in black attire, celebrated the occasion with an endearing photoshoot where Disha proudly displayed her baby bump.

Disha Parmar's professional life:

Disha Parmar embarked on her acting journey with the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She shared the screen with Nakuul Mehta, and their on-screen chemistry garnered immense admiration from the audience. Disha reunited with Nakuul Mehta for Ekta Kapoor's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha and Nakuul's pairing once again graced the screen, captivating viewers with their on-screen rapport.

ALSO READ: Here's how mom-to-be Disha Parmar stays fit in her third trimester; PIC