Mom-to-be Disha Parmar flaunts her baby bump with a sweet smile in orange bodycon outfit; See PIC

Popular actress Disha Parmar has been doing well personally and professionally, and there are no second thoughts about it. Recently, the actress returned on TV with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Whereas personally, Disha and her husband, Rahul Vaidya, recently announced their pregnancy on May 19 and took the internet by storm. Since then, the duo is on cloud nine, and Disha has been sharing her experience with fans and followers on social media.

Disha Parmar's new photo:

A few minutes ago, mom-to-be Disha Parmar left her fans in awe as she dropped a new picture on her Instagram handle. In this snap, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress is all smiles as she flaunts her baby bump in an orange bodycon outfit. Sharing this picture, Disha wrote, "Mama (bear emoticon)." As soon as this snap was on the internet, fans and friends flooded her comment section and showered love on the mom-to-be.

Take a look at Disha Parmar's PIC:

About Disha Parmar's personal life:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were dating for a few years until the singer officially proposed to her on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Disha, who graced one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, instantly said 'yes' to Rahul when he proposed. The duo then had a lavish wedding on July 16, 2021, and since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals.

On May 19, Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. The couple had shared a picture wherein they were seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that had 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. They also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

On the professional front, Disha Parmar is seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

