Mom-to-be Disha Parmar gives sneak peek into a day in her life and it's all things comfy: PIC

Popular actress Disha Parmar is stepping into a fresh phase of life as she gets ready to be a mom. Known for her remarkable performances in the television industry, Disha has impressed audiences with her grace and on-screen presence. Now, she radiates joy and excitement as she will soon enter motherhood. Fans showers love and blessings on Disha as she is in this precious phase of her life. The actress has been treating her digital family with her beautiful pictures and videos.

Disha Parmar gives sneak peek into a day in her life:

A few hours ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a new picture on her Instagram story. Sharing the photo, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress showed what she does as she relaxes. She gave a sneak peek of what a day in her life looks like. She writes, "Being in bed is all i do." She also gave a glimpse of what she is binge-watching. Disha wrote, "Watching an old Saif's interview & learning a new word or two!"

Take a look at Disha Parmar's status:

For the uninformed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media on May 19. The couple had shared a picture wherein they were seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that had 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. They also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Disha Parmar's Work Life:

Disha Parmar kicked off her acting journey with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was paired with Nakuul Mehta in the series, and viewers really liked their on-screen chemistry. Later on, she took part in various other shows like Woh Apna Sa and more. Disha teamed up with Nakuul again for Ekta Kapoor's successful series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. After that show wrapped up, the creators decided to bring out a third installment of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha once again shares the screen with Nakuul and currently plays the lead role in the series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: How mom-to-be Disha Parmar is staying fit in her second trimester