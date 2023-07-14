Mom-to-be Disha Parmar receives an expensive gift from Rahul Vaidya worth over 12 lakhs; Find out what it is

Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are overjoyed as they prepare to welcome their first child. They shared the wonderful news with their fans on May 19 through social media. Since then, this lovely couple has been sharing glimpses of their pregnancy journey on social media, keeping their fans and followers updated. Fans have been showering them with love and blessings during this special time in their lives. Once again, their recent sweet gesture has left fans amazed and in awe!

Disha Parmar's new post:

A few hours ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and gave a glimpse of an expensive gift that Rahul Vaidya gave to her. In the video, Disha showcased a luxurious Rolex watch gifted by Rahul, which is valued at over Rs.12 lakhs. The actress expressed her delight and gratitude for the surprise gift from Rahul. In this video, he was seen saying, "Tumhara waqt ab badalne wala hai (Your time is about to change)." Sharing this video, Disha wrote, "My baby got me my first ROLEX & I can’t keep calm! @rahulvaidyarkv Thankyouuu… The lady is very Happy!"

Watch the video here-

Disha Parmar's professional life:

Disha Parmar started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In this show, the actress starred opposite Nakuul Mehta, and their on-screen pairing was loved by the viewers. She then did several other shows such as Woh Apna Sa and others. Disha collaborated again with Nakuul for Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. After the show ended, the makers decided to release the third edition of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha was once again paired with Nakuul, and currently, she is playing the lead in the show.

About Rahul Vaidya's professional life:

Over the years, Rahul Vaidya has released several successful singles and collaborated with renowned artists, showcasing his versatility as a singer. Speaking about his television journey, Rahul has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Along with this, the actor-singer is also busy endorsing top-notch brands on social media.

