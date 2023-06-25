Mom-to-be Disha Parmar shares beautiful glimpse of what she prefers doing when bored; PICS

Disha Parmar, the talented actress, is embracing a new chapter in her life as she prepares to become a mom. Known for her remarkable performances in the television industry, Disha has impressed audiences with her grace and on-screen presence. Now, she radiates joy and excitement as she enters motherhood. Fans showers love and blessings on Disha as she is in this precious phase of her life. The actress has been treating her digital family with her beautiful pictures and videos.

Disha Parmar's new post:

A few hours ago, Disha Parmar took to her social media handle and shared her few snaps. Through these photos, the diva showed what she does when she is bored, and it is nothing but striking poses for the snaps. In these pictures, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black T-shirt, white pants, and white sneakers and is all smiles as she poses here. Sharing these beautiful snaps, the actress wrote, "When boredom hits.. you (camers emoji) #GrowingAndGlowing." Fans were quick enough to shower love on her and penned amazing comments for Disha.

Take a look at the post here-

For the uninformed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media on May 19. The couple had shared a picture wherein they were seen twinning in all-black outfits and holding a black slate that had 'Mummy Daddy' written on it. They also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby. Sharing these glimpses, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

Disha Parmar's professional life:

Disha Parmar started her acting career with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In this show, the actress starred opposite Nakuul Mehta, and their on-screen pairing was loved by the viewers. She then did several other shows such as Woh Apna Sa and others. Disha collaborated again with Nakuul for Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. After the show ended, the makers decided to release the third edition of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Disha has paired again with Nakuul, and currently, she is seen playing the lead in the show.

