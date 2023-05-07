Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan looks gorgeous as she flaunts her baby bump in latest maternity photoshoot; PICS

Popular diva Gauahar Khan is in the most beautiful phase of her life as the actress will soon embrace motherhood. From being pregnant to embracing motherhood, the journey is just too beautiful and can't be described in words. A mother carries her child for nine months and experiences the most special feeling which is incomparable. Gauahar, who is in her third trimester, is also living this phase with utmost joy and has been sharing it with her fans as well. From announcing pregnancy with a special social media post to sharing every part of her journey, Gauahar has kept her fans updated regarding everything.

Gauahar Khan's maternity shoot:

A few hours ago, Gauahar Khan dropped a few pictures from her maternity shoot and left fans awestruck. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 7 winner looks drop-dead gorgeous as she is dressed in a multi-colored body-fit gown. Gauahar flaunts her baby bump and pregnancy glow as she poses here for the snaps. Speaking about her look, the diva went for subtle makeup that perfectly suits her outfit. As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends showered immense love on her and flooded her comment section with compliments.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Gauahar Khan's personal life:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married to each other in December 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. The duo had shared an animated video with their fans and had revealed that they were all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Gauahar Khan's professional life:

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

