Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan says she won't be able to fast this Ramzan; Here's what she will do this time

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time now and enjoys a massive fan following as well. The actress has been a part of several shows and films over the years. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple has always been quite active on their social media handles and often share every update about their lives with their fans. A few months back, the couple announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. Now, in a recent post the mommy to be revealed her Ramzan plans of this year. Gauahar Khan reveals her Ramzan plans

Today, Gauahar started a QnA session on her Instagram handle and fans asked her several questions regarding her pregnancy and embracing parenthood. One user asked the actress about her Ramzan plans to which she replied ‘No I don’t think I’ll be able to fast! But I’ll keep my ibadat on! I’ll feed the needy in place of each Roza as directed! Pls keep me n my family in your prayers, as shall I!’ Well, the actress is loved by her fans for her down to earth behaviour and she too shares every update with them. Check out the story here

About Gauahar Khan Gauahar married Zaid Darbar, musician Ismail Darbar's son, in 2020. She announced her pregnancy in December 2022. On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Shiksha Mandal, which premiered on MX Player last September. She was earlier seen in The Best Seller and has also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: From Gauahar Khan to Prince Narula, CHECK out who these ex-contestants are rooting for