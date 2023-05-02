Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan’s net worth in 2023: Lifestyle, career, car collection, and more

Popular actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has been a part of the industry for a long time now, and she enjoys a massive fan following as well. The actress has been a part of several shows and films over the years. Speaking about her personal life, the actress is married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The couple has always been quite active on their social media handles and often share every update about their lives with their fans. In only a few weeks, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood.

Since fans are curious to know every detail about the actress's life, let’s take a look at the net worth of Gauahar Khan, lifestyle, car collection, personal life, and other details.

Gauahar Khan’s Net Worth Growth 2023

It is reported, the net worth of Gauahar Khan in 2023 is anywhere around $60 million.

Net Worth in 2023: $60 million

Net Worth in 2022: $5 million

Net Worth in 2021: $1.5 million

Net Worth in 2020: $1 million

Gauahar Khan’s Biography

Gauahar Khan was born to Zafar and Razia Khan in 1983. She is the youngest of her five siblings. The actress is married to Zaid Darbar and the couple are expecting their first child together. Take a look at the actress’s biography below:

Real Name/ Full Name: Gauahar Khan

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Gauahar

Birth Place: Pune, Maharashtra, India

Date of Birth: 23 August 1983

Age: 39 years old

Height: 170 centimetres; 5’ 5”

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Parents’ Names: Zafar Khan, Razia Khan

Siblings: Nigaar Khan, Kausaar Khan and others

School: Mount Carmel Convent School

College: Ness Wadia College of Commerce

Religion: Islam

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Female

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Married

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Spouse’s Name: Zaid Darbar (m 2020)

Kids: None

Profession: Actress/ Model/ TV Show Host/ Reality show contestant

Net Worth: $60 Million

Gauahar Khan’s Early Life

Khan was born in Pune on August 23, 1981. After finishing her schooling at Mount Carmel Convent School, the actress completed graduation from Ness Wadia College of Commerce. She stepped into her career as a model at the age of 18.

Gauahar Khan’s Career

Gauahar started her modeling career when she participated in the Femina Miss India contest. She was fourth and won the title of Miss Talented. In the same year, she represented India in the Miss International contest. She has even modeled for several celebrated fashion designers like Manish Malhotra and Ritu Kumar. The actress made her acting debut with a small role in the year 2003 with Miss India: The Mystery. Over the years, Gauahar starred in several TV shows and movies.

The actress ended up as the first runner-up in Sony TV's celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Then, she went on to star in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and followed by that, in a special number in Ekta Kapoor’s Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. In 2012, she was seen in the Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade. She won hearts with her performances in the songs Jhalla Walla and Chokra Jawaan.

Gauahar emerged as the winner of the seventh season of Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss. The very next year, she was a contestant on the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress also stepped into the OTT space with the web series Tandav, Bestseller, and others. She was recently a host on IRL- In Real Love along with Rannvijay Singha.

Gauahar Khan’s Source of Income

Besides television shows and movies, Gauahar earns a significant amount from her brand collaborations and endorsements. When the actress appeared in Bigg Boss 14 for a short stint, she reportedly charged Rs 20 lakh per week. Reportedly, she charges Rs 8 to 15 lakhs for performing at different events. The actress is super active on social media and has around 9.4 million followers. She is often seen promoting several brands and their products in her accounts for which she charges a whopping 2 lakh to 4 lakh.

Gauahar Khan’s Dating History

Gauahar Khan’s chemistry with Kushal Tandon brewed when the two participated in Bigg Boss. They dated for a long time before calling it quits. After they broke up, netizens trolled the actress and suggested that she demanded Kushal Tandon to change his religion to Muslim, However, Gauahar Khan gave a befitting reply to the troll. Before Kushal, Gauahar reportedly dated famous choreographer Melvin Louis. They were spotted together at several events as well.

Gauahar, who is married to Zaid Darbar, the son of music director Ismail Darbar, is enjoying the most special phase in her life, currently.

Gauahar Khan’s Car Collection

Gauahar Khan is truly living life 'Kingsize'. According to several reports, the actress owns two luxury cars in her collection. One is an Audi Q7 limited edition worth Rs 80 Lakhs, and the other is a Mercedes Benz A-Limousine worth around Rs 56.24 Lakhs. Gauahar also owns a Ford in her garage.

