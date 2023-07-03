Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta's VIDEO shows the hilarious side of her 'pregnant life'; Watch Vatsal Sheth's reaction

Popular celeb couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth is one of the most beloved celebrity duos in the entertainment world. The duo are on cloud nine as they are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first child. From delightful reels to adorable pictures from Ishita's maternity shoot, they have kept their fans well-informed and captivated with every precious moment. A few hours ago, mom-to-be Ishita shared a hilarious reel on her social media handle with Vatsal and showed her fans the hilarious side of her 'pregnant life'

Ishita Dutta's new video:

In this video, Vatsal Sheth tells Ishita to get chocolate and water from the kitchen. This leaves Ishita furious and she tells Vatsal, "I should go for you in the kitchen? Do you have any idea, I am growing a human inside. And you want me to work for you? Got get it for yourself and also get it for me." Vatsal is seen running towards the kitchen to get water and chocolate for Ishita. Their fun banter left netizens in splits who flooded Ishita's comment section with funny comments.

Watch the video here-

About Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's personal life:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. The two became close friends and soon cupid struck and they fell head over heels in love with each other. Ishita and Vatsal then tied the knot in 2017. The news of Ishita's pregnancy made headlines in March this year.

However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced their pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In those pictures, the daddy-to-be was seen planting a sweet kiss on Ishita's baby bump. With a perfect sunset view in the backdrop, their pictures look all things cute. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Baby on Board" followed by a red heart emoji.

Prior to welcoming their first child, the couple even held a griha pravesh ceremony in their new house. Ishita and Vatsal recently hosted a grand baby shower in the city on the occasion of Mother's Day, May 14. This celebration was attended by family members and the couple's close friends.

On the professional front, Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2. On the other hand, Vatsal recently joined Naagin 6.

ALSO READ: Kajol attends parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's baby shower; See EXCLUSIVE PICS from celebration