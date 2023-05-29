Mom-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy enjoys 'pregnancy perks', says she's expertly walking and gracefully sitting; Watch

Mom-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy is relishing the most wonderful phase of her life as she prepares to embark on the journey of motherhood. It is a double celebration for her and her husband Gautam Rode as the duo eagerly await the arrival of twin babies. The news of welcoming not just one, but two bundles of joy has filled their lives with love. Pankhuri, who is in her third trimester, often talks about her pregnancy experience on social media and shares her journey with her fans.

Pankhuri Awasthy's new video:

A few hours ago, Pankhuri Awasthy took to her social media handle and shared a new video with her fans and followers. In this video, the Maddam Sir actress is seen wearing a pretty yellow dress and shows what she does 'at home all day every day.' Pankhuri is seen walking, sitting, and lying down. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "Currently starring in ‘Preggo Chronicles: The House Edition’ where my roles include expertly walking from room to room, gracefully sitting down, and nailing the art of lying down. #WesAndersonInspired #HouseboundHilarity #PregnancyPerks."

Watch Pankhuri Awasthy's new video here-

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's personal life:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode tied the knot in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in 2023. The couple had shared this exciting news with their fans and followers on social media by sharing a cute animated video that shows three milestones of their lives- their first meeting, marriage, and now the arrival of their first child. On May 14, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy held their grand baby shower, which was attended by close the couple's close friends including Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Rohit Verma.

On the professional front, Pankhuri has been a part of numerous shows such as Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and more.

