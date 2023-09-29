Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik aces maternity fashion in bodycon dress

Rubina Dilaik is the latest momma-to-be in the town. The gorgeous shared the news with her fans and followers a few days back after playing the guessing game for a long time. Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are making the most of this time. During this phase, the actress is treating her fans with glimpses of her maternity fashion and we have to admit, each look is equally stunning. Let’s take a look at the most recent sartorial adventure of the momma-to-be.

Rubina Dilaik’s latest look in bodycon dress

Rubina Dilaik’s fashion game has always been strong and even during pregnancy, she is shelling out major maternity fashion goals. Just a few hours back, the actress posted photos of herself posing in a beige bodycon dress. She dropped three photos, two showed her outfit, and the other was a close-up of her. The figure-flattering dress showed her bump. She has a fully grown baby bump that she is proudly flaunting these days. She styled her outfit with a white and blue shrug. The kimono shrug has a beautiful blue floral pattern all over. Adorning her ear is a dangler with a matching blue stone. She also accessorized her look with silver bracelets that had small studs and sported shades with blue rims. Uploading the photos, she wrote, "#weekend ka kya plan?"

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla went to Los Angeles to celebrate their babymoon. After spending some quality time there for a few weeks, they returned last week for Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is sharing glimpses from the trip and netizens are keeping a close eye on her outfits. She kept her maternity fashion simple and comfortable, yet stunning.

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the actress showered love on her and were impressed with the look. The comment section is filled with red heart emojis. A few also took turns to guess if she would deliver a baby girl or boy. One user wrote, "may your baby be as cute as you are boss lady and wishing good health to both of you mommy ND baby." Another commented, "Baby girl coming soon."

